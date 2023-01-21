ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin’s winless run extends after goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan

Chennaiyin FC’s winless run extended to five games as it settled for a goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in an Indian Super League fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

The home side dominated the early exchanges, with ATKMB’s attacking threat mostly limited to set-piece opportunities.

The first big chance of the game came in the first half for Anirudh Thapa, after a flighted cross by right-back Ajith Kumar found him unmarked at the ATKMB back post. But the Chennaiyin skipper could only place his side-footed volley wide of the goal.

The game opened up in the second half, with both teams finding it easier to bypass their opponent’s defence.

ATKMB’s best moment of the game came soon after the restart when Liston Colaco combined with Hugo Boumous to go through on goal. The winger managed to get his shot away, but it was saved by Chennaiyin goalkeeper Samik Mitra, who had a composed day between the sticks,

Chennaiyin attacker Vincy Barretto was the primary attacking outlet for his side, as the Mariners’ defence found it hard to cope with the relentless running of the Goan.

Both managers tried to shake things up with changes, but a goal couldn’t be found, for either side, as the game dragged out into a stalemate.

The draw meant Chennaiyin continued to be eighth in the league, with a three-point gap between it and the last play-off spot, currently occupied by FC Goa. With the point earned today, ATKMB inched closer to Kerala Blasters in third, with a point separating the two sides.