ISL 2022-23: East Bengal looks to keep home form intact against Jamshedpur

East Bengal FC will be looking to repeat its winning form at home when it takes on League Shield winner Jamshedpur FC, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

East Bengal won its first home match after a prolonged wait as it beat Bengaluru FC in its last outing at the venue. This will be giving the Torch Bearers confidence as it prepares to take on the Red Miners, which is lying a spot below it in the 10th position in the current standings.

The last time these two sides met earlier this season, East Bengal grabbed three points beating Jamshedpur 3-1 at the latter’s home in the first phase of the league. East Bengal (12 points from 12 matches) will be trying to keep its play-off stage hopes alive with a favourable result, especially after losing 3-1 against Odisha FC in its previous outing.

“There are no easy games. We managed to get three points in Jamshedpur, and we won our last home game too. We will try to win the first home game of the new year as well,” East Bengal head coach Constantine said.

Jamshedpur FC (six from 13), which could manage just two draws while losing the rest in its last 10 appearances, will have its task cut out as it tries to win its first away game.

“Our realistic goal is to finish as high as we can. We just have to focus on ourselves with our new additions and just keep plugging away until we get as high on the table as we can,” said the Jamshedpur coach Aidy Boothroyd.