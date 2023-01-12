India was drawn alongside Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan in Group G of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1 at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

Twenty-six teams are divided into five groups of four and two groups of three, with matches to be played in a one-round league format in a centralised venue from April 3 to 11, 2023.

Round 1 Draw

⦿ Group A: Uzbekistan, Jordan, Timor-Leste, Bhutan

⦿ Group B: Myanmar, IR Iran, Bangladesh, Maldives

⦿ Group C: Vietnam, Nepal, Palestine, Afghanistan

⦿ Group D: Thailand, Mongolia, Singapore, Sri Lanka

⦿ Group E: Philippines, Hong Kong, Tajikistan, Pakistan

⦿ Group F: Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Lebanon

⦿ Group G: India, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan

How can India qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The winners from the seven groups will advance to Round 2.

India, will therefore, have to top Group G, and the group winners will face the five highest-seeded teams next, namely Japan, North Korea, Australia, China and South Korea.

Four teams from Round 2 - the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up - will then lock horns in Round 3 in two games, in home and away format, with the winner qualifying for the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.