ISL: Hyderabad, Jamshedpur share spoils - Talking points

Sumeet Passi's injury-time goal denied Hyderabad FC what would have been its second win in the Indian Super League, and its first-ever clean sheet. Jamshedpur FC eked out a 1-1 draw and both teams took home one point each.

Here are three talking points from the game.

1) Liston Colaco the only bright spot

While both teams were not impressive for the majority of the match, Liston Colaco did his best to stand out. He was probably the best player on the pitch and made his presence felt on both ends of the pitch. While Hyderabad FC will be delighted with his efforts, its joy will be short-lived since he's only on loan at the Deccan club until the end of the season. His parent club FC Goa, on the other hand, should be happy to get back the 21-year-old as he has been one of Hyderabad's best players of the season despite joining only mid-way through the campaign.

2) Physically present, mentally absent

With their playoff hopes ending early, the effort from the players of both teams was often missing. Both Antonio Iriondo and Javier Gurri Lopez would be better off picking more youngsters in their respective starting 11s, which would also help in giving them much needed experience going into next season.

3) Refereeing decisions continue to baffle

A lot has been said about the officiating this season but every match seems to throw up more questionable decisions. While quite a few times the referee decided against pulling out the yellow card and there was yet another penalty call that wasn't given, the biggest point in terms of officiating was an offside call on Bobo. Looking to counter from a Jamshedpur FC corner, a long ball was sent in the direction of Rafique Ali's goal. Bobo was well inside his own half when the ball was played and, thanks to his pace, got to the ball before any visiting defender. He would have been one-on-one with the keeper had the linesman not flagged him for offside. That the referee decided to blow his whistle rather than overrule the linesman was quite baffling.