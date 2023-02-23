ISL News

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL LIVE score: BFC vs FCG match updates; Sivasakthi opens scoring

Follow for all Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 23 February, 2023 19:40 IST
Bengaluru FC’s Siva Sakthi in action. (FILE PHOTO)

Bengaluru FC’s Siva Sakthi in action. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Confirmed starting lineups
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet; Parag, Jovanovic, Bruno, Roshan, Prabir; Suresh, Rohit; Krishna, Chhetri, Sivaskthi
FC Goa: Dheeraj; Seriton, Arnaout, Anwar, Gama; Bradon, Ayush, Bedial Tlang, Guarrotxena, Sadaoui

MATCH PREVIEW

Bengaluru FC (BFC), assured of an Indian Super League (ISL) playoff spot, will hope to finish its league stage campaign with a win over FC Goa at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Thursday.

A win for BFC will help the side gain a home leg in the playoff round.

ALSO READ: India to play two friendly matches vs Qatar in AFC U-17 Asian Cup build-up

With seven wins on the trot, BFC is currently in red-hot form. Javi Hernandez is currently the top-scorer for BFC this season, with six goals under his belt. Behind him, Roy Krishna’s season tally stands at five goals. The Fijian will be available against FC Goa after serving his suspension in the last game.

“We want to finish third or fourth to try and have a home leg,” said BFC head coach Simon Grayson. “The most important thing is that whatever team we put out next, it has to try and win the game, keep the momentum going, extend the record and guarantee a home tie,” Grayson added.

The stakes are high for FC Goa, which needs a win to enter the playoff round. FC Goa has suffered a dip in form, drawing one and losing two of the last three outings.

ASHWIN ACHAL

