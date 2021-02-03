ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC - Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Mumbai City FC will look to extend its lead at the top of the standings when it takes on Kerala Blasters FC in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Sergio Lobera's MCFC is coming off a 1-2 loss against NorthEast United FC. However, the Islanders, with 30 points from 14 matches will be boosted by the return of defensive midfielder Rowllin Borges, who missed the last game due to suspension.

RELATED | ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru trounces SC East Bengal, secures first win in nine games

Meanwhile, Kibu Vicuna-managed KBFC let go off a two-goal lead to lose 2-3 to ATK Mohun Bagan in its previous outing. Facundo Pereyra will miss yet another game for the Tuskers, while the rest of the squad is fully fit and available for selection.

Here are the possible lineups for both the teams ahead of their next game.

Kerala Blasters FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Albino Gomes; Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jeakson Singh, Jessel Carneiro; Juande, Vicente Gomez, Rahul K. P., Sahal Abdul Samad; Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le Fondre.

ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal coach Fowler faces ban, fine for alleged racist remark against referees

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your combined fantasy KBFC-MCFC XI.

Captaincy pick: Adam Le Fondre, Vice-captain: Jordan Murray.

Suggested ISL fantasy XI

Albino Gomes (KBFC), Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Hernan Santana (MCFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Raynier Fernandes (MCFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC), Rahul K. P. (KBFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Adam Le Fondre (MCFC).