ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC - Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the game between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations. Team Sportstar 03 February, 2021 08:37 IST Kerala Blasters FC will take on Mumbai City FC in match 81 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday (File Photo). - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 03 February, 2021 08:37 IST Mumbai City FC will look to extend its lead at the top of the standings when it takes on Kerala Blasters FC in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.Sergio Lobera's MCFC is coming off a 1-2 loss against NorthEast United FC. However, the Islanders, with 30 points from 14 matches will be boosted by the return of defensive midfielder Rowllin Borges, who missed the last game due to suspension.RELATED | ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru trounces SC East Bengal, secures first win in nine games Meanwhile, Kibu Vicuna-managed KBFC let go off a two-goal lead to lose 2-3 to ATK Mohun Bagan in its previous outing. Facundo Pereyra will miss yet another game for the Tuskers, while the rest of the squad is fully fit and available for selection.Here are the possible lineups for both the teams ahead of their next game.Kerala Blasters FC predicted XI (4-4-2)Albino Gomes; Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jeakson Singh, Jessel Carneiro; Juande, Vicente Gomez, Rahul K. P., Sahal Abdul Samad; Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le Fondre.ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal coach Fowler faces ban, fine for alleged racist remark against referees Fantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your combined fantasy KBFC-MCFC XI. Captaincy pick: Adam Le Fondre, Vice-captain: Jordan Murray.Suggested ISL fantasy XIAlbino Gomes (KBFC), Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Hernan Santana (MCFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Raynier Fernandes (MCFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC), Rahul K. P. (KBFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Adam Le Fondre (MCFC).ISL 2020-21 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.