Mumbai City FC's Ahmed Jahouh gets first red card of ISL 2020-21

Ahmed Jahouh's Mumbai City FC debut ended on a sour note as the midfielder picked up the first red card of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season in Saturday's game against NorthEast United.

Jahouh will now miss Mumbai City FC's upcoming game against his former team, FC Goa.

The incident occurred in the 42nd minute when Jahouh lunged into a two-footed tackle on NorthEast United FC's Khassa Camara. The referee, R. Venkatesh, showed no mercy to the Morroccan and sent him off.

The two teams went into the half-time interval with the scoreline unchanged at 0-0. Mumbai City FC, reduced to 10 men, looked sharp in the opening half but struggled to convert its chances. Interestingly, neither team has managed a shot on target yet.

The Islanders enjoyed a greater share of possession, but struggled to covert their chances and were also forced to make an early substitution as Raynier Fernandes had to be taken off for Farukh Chaudhary.