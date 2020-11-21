Home ISL News Mumbai City FC's Ahmed Jahouh gets first red card of ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020: Mumbai City FC midfielder Ahmed Jahouh received the first red of the Indian Super League League (ISL 2020-21) season in Saturday's game against NorthEast United. Team Sportstar 21 November, 2020 20:29 IST Mumbai City FC's Ahmed Jahouh was sent off in the 42nd minute in the ISL 2020-21 clash against NorthEast United FC. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 21 November, 2020 20:29 IST Ahmed Jahouh's Mumbai City FC debut ended on a sour note as the midfielder picked up the first red card of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season in Saturday's game against NorthEast United.FOLLOW LIVE - NEUFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020 Live Score Updates: Goalless at half-time, Jahouh gets red card Jahouh will now miss Mumbai City FC's upcoming game against his former team, FC Goa.The incident occurred in the 42nd minute when Jahouh lunged into a two-footed tackle on NorthEast United FC's Khassa Camara. The referee, R. Venkatesh, showed no mercy to the Morroccan and sent him off. Game-changing moment of #NEUMCFC?card for @MumbaiCityFC's star midfielder!Watch the match LIVE on @DisneyplusHSVIP - https://t.co/MOwUv4CVMl and @OfficialJioTV.For live updates https://t.co/oObQS3k7Xp#HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/SUZvCRfGpY pic.twitter.com/gNP4EjEoft— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 21, 2020 The two teams went into the half-time interval with the scoreline unchanged at 0-0. Mumbai City FC, reduced to 10 men, looked sharp in the opening half but struggled to convert its chances. Interestingly, neither team has managed a shot on target yet.The Islanders enjoyed a greater share of possession, but struggled to covert their chances and were also forced to make an early substitution as Raynier Fernandes had to be taken off for Farukh Chaudhary. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos