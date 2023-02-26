ISL News

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC, ISL LIVE: Match kicks off - KBFC 0-2 HFC

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 26 February, 2023 20:06 IST
Kerala Blasters FC players in action. (FILE PHOTO)

Kerala Blasters FC players in action. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: PTI

LINEUPS!
Kerala Blasters: Gill; Hormipam, Leskovic, Jessel; Miranda, Sahal, Ayush, Ivan, Vibin, Luna; Diamantakos
Hyderabad: Gurmeet; Mishtra, Dorjee, Onaindia, Poojary; Herrera, Tavora; Yasir, Narzary, Chianese; Siverio

PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters will be looking to end its inconsistent run when it takes on Hyderabad FC in the last league match of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru International stadium here on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters, which sealed a place in the playoffs, sits fifth in the table, and there is enough motivation for the side to win against Hyderabad.

Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic said his side was determined to preserve its strong home record and hoped to end its league campaign on a high note.

“We want to be a strong unit, we want to put up a strong show and show that there is a reason why we are unbeaten for a long time at home, we want to continue that, and we hope to achieve that tomorrow,’‘ said Vukomanovic.

ALSO READ: ISL Play-offs: ATK Mohun Bagan to take on Odisha FC; Kerala Blasters up against Bengaluru FC

However, Kerala Blasters’ recent form is a concern as the side lost its last two games and managed to win only two from its last five games. Vukomanovic is aware of his side’s poor form and admitted that his side wasn’t at its best in the last few matches, and added that Kerala Blasters, will have to find its top form against Hyderabad, which has an impressive away record.

“We face a strong team. They have a good team and good individuals. We’ll have to be on top and at our best if you want to get the points. But again, it is about that one game, we have to be strong enough to manage the game and enter the playoffs with a positive mindset,’‘ he added

The return of Adrian Luna, who missed the last match due to suspension, and Marko Leskovic, who has recovered from his injury, will be a big boost for the home side. Hyderabad coach Manolo Marquez expects Kerala Blasters to field its strongest team, and it will be a close match.

When and where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC?
When and where will Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL match kick-off?
The Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, February 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.
Where can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?
The Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
Where can you live stream the Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?
The Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

