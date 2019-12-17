ISL 2019-2020: Bengaluru takes on NorthEast with eye on regaining top spot

Bengaluru FC will be eager to make amends after suffering a first defeat of the season on Sunday. After being undone by an injury-time strike at home against Mumbai City, Carles Cuadrat's men have now made the long trip to Assam to face Northeast United. Wednesday's Indian Super League clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, originally scheduled to be played behind closed doors, will now be open to supporters.

Despite having shipped three goals on Sunday, BFC holds the best defensive record in the league, having conceded only five goals in total. It is the offensive display that will concern Cuadrat, with none of the attackers, apart from Sunil Chhetri, seemingly in form.

“Last year we were champions but we lost an important player (Miku)," the BFC head coach said. "We have been unlucky about the situation now. Ashique (Kuruniyan) is with 0 assists and 0 goals and Udanta (Singh) only one goal. So, of course, we have problems that way but at the same time we work in a way where they help us defensively.”

NorthEast, on the other hand, is now winless in three matches and comes into this game fresh off a 3-0 loss to ATK. The side also lost star striker Asamoah Gyan to injury in that game, with the Ghanaian unlikely to feature against BFC.

“It was very bad for us. That was the worst match we played. We never played so badly before. We have to forget that day and continue working hard,” NorthEast coach Robert Jarni said.

BFC, meanwhile, will be without Manuel Onwu, who is yet to recover from an ankle injury. Northeast's Federico Gallego, who suffered a broken leg against BFC last season, will return to action for the Highlanders.

The match kicks off at 6 p.m.