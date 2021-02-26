ISL News ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for KBFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters. Team Sportstar 26 February, 2021 11:06 IST Team Sportstar 26 February, 2021 11:06 IST NorthEast United FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in Match 106 of the Indian Super League 2020–21 at the Tilak Maidan stadium on Friday. Overall ISL Head-to-Head: (Total: 13 | Wins: NEUFC: 3, KBFC: 5; Draw: 5)Kerala leads the fixture with five wins.Last meeting (NEUFC 2–2 KBFC)The last meeting between these two teams happened on November 26, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa when they played out a 2–2 draw. It looked like the Blasters would take home all three points, but a 90th minute equaliser from Idrissa Sylla ensured both teams took home one point apiece.Current position in the table:NEUFC: NEUFC is currently fourth on the table with 30 points, beside their name. It has had seven wins, nine losses and three draws.KBFC: KBFC is currently 10th on the table with 17 points, next to its name. It has had three wins, eight losses and draws apiece.PREVIEW - NorthEast hopes to seal playoff berthForm GuideNEUFC (WDWDD): Khalid Jamil’s impressive unit comes into this fixture in good form, having beaten SC East Bengal 2–1 in irs last game and is currently on a nine-match unbeaten run.KBFC (DLDLL): KBFC comes into this game in completely contrasting form. It has lost three of its last five matches and has been winless in its last seven matches.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season)NEUFC : 29KBFC: 23Top scorers (2020–21)NEUFC:Luis Machado: 7Deshorn Brown: 5Federico Gallego: 4KBFC:Jordan Murray: 7Gary Hooper: 5Rahul Praveen: 3Top-rated player- NEUFCFederico Gallego: Matches13Minutes Played968Goals/Assists4/6Passing Accuracy58.33Interceptions4Average Passes/game39.69 Top-rated player- KBFCVicente Gomez: 7.16Matches18Minutes Played1616Goals/Assists2/1Passing Accuracy75.88Interceptions23Average Passes/game48.33 Clean SheetsNEUFC: 4KBFC: 3 ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for