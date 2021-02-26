ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

NorthEast United FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in Match 106 of the Indian Super League 2020–21 at the Tilak Maidan stadium on Friday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head: (Total: 13 | Wins: NEUFC: 3, KBFC: 5; Draw: 5)

Kerala leads the fixture with five wins.

Last meeting (NEUFC 2–2 KBFC)

The last meeting between these two teams happened on November 26, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa when they played out a 2–2 draw. It looked like the Blasters would take home all three points, but a 90th minute equaliser from Idrissa Sylla ensured both teams took home one point apiece.

Current position in the table:

NEUFC: NEUFC is currently fourth on the table with 30 points, beside their name. It has had seven wins, nine losses and three draws.

KBFC: KBFC is currently 10th on the table with 17 points, next to its name. It has had three wins, eight losses and draws apiece.

PREVIEW - NorthEast hopes to seal playoff berth

Form Guide

NEUFC (WDWDD): Khalid Jamil’s impressive unit comes into this fixture in good form, having beaten SC East Bengal 2–1 in irs last game and is currently on a nine-match unbeaten run.

KBFC (DLDLL): KBFC comes into this game in completely contrasting form. It has lost three of its last five matches and has been winless in its last seven matches.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season)

NEUFC : 29

KBFC: 23

Top scorers (2020–21)

NEUFC:

Luis Machado: 7

Deshorn Brown: 5

Federico Gallego: 4

KBFC:

Jordan Murray: 7

Gary Hooper: 5

Rahul Praveen: 3

Top-rated player- NEUFC

Federico Gallego:

Matches 13 Minutes Played 968 Goals/Assists 4/6 Passing Accuracy 58.33 Interceptions 4 Average Passes/game 39.69

Top-rated player- KBFC

Vicente Gomez: 7.16

Matches 18 Minutes Played 1616 Goals/Assists 2/1 Passing Accuracy 75.88 Interceptions 23 Average Passes/game 48.33

Clean Sheets

NEUFC: 4

KBFC: 3