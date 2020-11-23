ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match four of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa on November 23, Monday.

The two teams, which debuted last season replacing now defunct Delhi Dynamos FC and FC Pune City, have faced each other twice during the league stage. Hyderabad FC, in terms of wins during the regular season, is second from the bottom in the history of the competition with 2 victories from 18 matches at a success rate of 11.11 per cent. On the other hand, Odisha FC is just above in the list with 7 wins from 18 matches at a success rate of 38.8 per cent.

Hyderabad FC finished bottom of the league table in its debut season while Odisha finished sixth in the table, closely missing out on a spot in the semifinals.

Overall Head-to-head form (Total: 2 | Wins - HFC: 0, OFC: 2 | Draws: 0)

Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC faced off twice during the league stage in the 2019-20 season in which Odisha was the winner on both ocassions.

First meeting:

The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on 11 December, 2019 at the Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune. Odisha emerged victorious 3-2 in a thrilling encounter. Odisha led by two goals through first-half goals from Carlos Delgado and Xisco Hernandez. Bobo pulled a goal for Hyderabad from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. Perez Guedes’ 71st minute penalty to restore Odisha’s two-goal lead. Hyderabad saw a late surge when midfielder Rohit Kumar scored a second goal in the 89th minute but the host was unable to muster an equaliser.

Recent Head-to-Head form

HFC 2-3 OFC

OFC 1-2 HFC

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Odisha FC: 5

Hyderabad FC: 3

Top goal scorers:

Aridane Santana's brace earned Odisha FC a 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC in the second clash between the sides. - sportzpics

2 goals - Aridane Santana (OFC)

1 goal - Xisco Hernandez (OFC), Carlos Delgado (OFC), Perez Guedes (OFC), Bobo (HFC), Rohit Kumar (HFC), Marcelinho (HFC)

Clean sheets:

Odisha FC: 0

Hyderabad FC: 0

Red Cards:

HFC : 1 (Dimple Bhagat)

OFC: 1 (Vinit Rai)