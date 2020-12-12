ISL News ISL 2020, OFC vs FCG Live Score: FC Goa's Edu Bedia benched, Vinit Rai starts for Odisha FC Today's ISL Match, FCG vs OFC Live Streaming Updates: Get the Indian super league live score updates between Odisha FC and FC Goa at GMC Stadium Bambolim. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 December, 2020 18:36 IST FC Goa's Igor Angulo is the joint top-scorer this season with 5 goals. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 December, 2020 18:36 IST This is Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 LIVE BLOG of the match between Odisha FC and FC Goa. FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia has been benched for the match against Odisha FC. ISL/Sportzpics TEAM NEWSOdisha FC XI (4-3-3)Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio.FC Goa XI (4-2-3-1)Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza; Igor Angulo.5.45 PM: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. ISL 2020-21 points tableFollow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21 here. Click hereThe Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season. ISL 2020 will be televised live at 7.30 pm IST on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.