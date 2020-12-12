ISL 2020, OFC vs FCG Live Score: FC Goa's Edu Bedia benched, Vinit Rai starts for Odisha FC

This is Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 LIVE BLOG of the match between Odisha FC and FC Goa.

FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia has been benched for the match against Odisha FC. ISL/Sportzpics

TEAM NEWS

Odisha FC XI (4-3-3)

Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio.

FC Goa XI (4-2-3-1)

Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza; Igor Angulo.

5.45 PM: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.

ISL 2020-21 points table

Follow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21 here. Click here

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.