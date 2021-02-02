ISL News ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for BFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League head-to-head record, match stats, preview, and updates of match between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 02 February, 2021 08:59 IST Team Sportstar 02 February, 2021 08:59 IST SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 80 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.Overall Head To Head - SCEB-BFC (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB: 0, BFC: 0; Draws: 0)SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC have squared off only once in the ISL, with the former bagging a win.Last meeting (BFC 0-1 SCEB)The first-ever ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 9 at the Fatorda Stadium. Robbie Fowler's SCEB bagged a 1-0 win, courtesy Matti Steinmann's goal in the first half. SC East Bengal dominated the possession (52 per cent), while the Blues dominated the shot count (5:4).Current Position in Table:SCEB-10TH: SCEB is currently second from bottom in the points tally. The side has accumulated 13 points from 14 games. It has won two, drawn seven and lost five games.BFC-8TH: The Bengaluru-based outfit is currently eighth in the standings. The side has accumulated 15 points from 14 games. It has won three games, drawn six and lost five. Form Guide:SCEB (DLDDW)- SCEB has drawn three of its last five games, while winning and losing one each.BFC (DDLDL)- The Blues' rough patch continues. The side is winless in its last eight matches, having lost two and drawn three encounters. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURETop 3 scorers- SCEB:3 goals- Matti Steinmann3 goals- Jacques Maghoma2 goals- Bright Enobakhare Top 3 scorers-BFC:5 goals- Sunil Chhetri4 goals- Cleiton Silva2 goals- Erik Paaratlu Top-rated player-SCEB:Matti Steinmann- 7.65Matches12Minutes Played1025Goals/Assists2/3Passing Accuracy73.27Interceptions19Average Passes/Game45.83 Top-rated player-BFC:Cleiton Silva- 7.36Matches14Minutes Played1210Goals/Assists4/3Passing Accuracy63.53Interceptions11Average Passes/Game31.93 ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for