ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 80 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

Overall Head To Head - SCEB-BFC (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB: 0, BFC: 0; Draws: 0)

SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC have squared off only once in the ISL, with the former bagging a win.

Last meeting (BFC 0-1 SCEB)

The first-ever ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 9 at the Fatorda Stadium. Robbie Fowler's SCEB bagged a 1-0 win, courtesy Matti Steinmann's goal in the first half.

SC East Bengal dominated the possession (52 per cent), while the Blues dominated the shot count (5:4).



Current Position in Table:

SCEB-10TH: SCEB is currently second from bottom in the points tally. The side has accumulated 13 points from 14 games. It has won two, drawn seven and lost five games.

BFC-8TH: The Bengaluru-based outfit is currently eighth in the standings. The side has accumulated 15 points from 14 games. It has won three games, drawn six and lost five.

Form Guide:

SCEB (DLDDW)- SCEB has drawn three of its last five games, while winning and losing one each.

BFC (DDLDL)- The Blues' rough patch continues. The side is winless in its last eight matches, having lost two and drawn three encounters.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Top 3 scorers- SCEB:

3 goals- Matti Steinmann

3 goals- Jacques Maghoma

2 goals- Bright Enobakhare

Top 3 scorers-BFC:

5 goals- Sunil Chhetri

4 goals- Cleiton Silva

2 goals- Erik Paaratlu

Top-rated player-SCEB:

Matti Steinmann- 7.65

Matches 12 Minutes Played 1025 Goals/Assists 2/3 Passing Accuracy 73.27 Interceptions 19 Average Passes/Game 45.83

Top-rated player-BFC:

Cleiton Silva- 7.36

Matches 14 Minutes Played 1210 Goals/Assists 4/3 Passing Accuracy 63.53 Interceptions 11 Average Passes/Game 31.93