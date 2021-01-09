ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 52 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

The Blues are featuring in their fourth season and currently occupy the sixth position in the points table. It has experienced a mixed bag so far, winning, drawing and losing three matches each.

The three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, has just one win from its nine matches. It has lost and drawn four games each and currently sits ninth in the points table with seven points.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad with the weekly review of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



Head-to-Head record

The two sides will meet for the first time in the ISL.

Form Guide:

BFC: After a strong start to the season, BFC's campaign has taken a hit. It has lost three of its last five matches and won the other two.

SCEB: The side has one win from its last five matches, while drawing three and losing one.



Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored in 2019-20 season:

Bengaluru FC: 24

SC East Bengal (I-League): 23

Top scorers in 2019-20 season:

Sunil Chhetri (BFC) - 9

Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6

Marcos Jimenez (SCEB)- 4

Deshorn Brown (BFC) -3

Clean sheets:

Bengaluru FC: 11

SC East Bengal (I-League): 2