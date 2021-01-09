Videos ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for SCEB vs BFC ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League head-to-head record, match stats, preview and updates of SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC. Team Sportstar 09 January, 2021 17:00 IST Team Sportstar 09 January, 2021 17:00 IST Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 52 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.The Blues are featuring in their fourth season and currently occupy the sixth position in the points table. It has experienced a mixed bag so far, winning, drawing and losing three matches each.The three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, has just one win from its nine matches. It has lost and drawn four games each and currently sits ninth in the points table with seven points.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad with the weekly review of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Head-to-Head recordThe two sides will meet for the first time in the ISL.Form Guide:BFC: After a strong start to the season, BFC's campaign has taken a hit. It has lost three of its last five matches and won the other two.SCEB: The side has one win from its last five matches, while drawing three and losing one. Stat attack from the fixtureGoals scored in 2019-20 season:Bengaluru FC: 24SC East Bengal (I-League): 23Top scorers in 2019-20 season:Sunil Chhetri (BFC) - 9Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6Marcos Jimenez (SCEB)- 4Deshorn Brown (BFC) -3Clean sheets:Bengaluru FC: 11SC East Bengal (I-League): 2 ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for