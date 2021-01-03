ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 45 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday.

The Kalinga Warriors are featuring in their second season and reeling at the bottom of the points table with two points from seven matches. The side is yet to win a match this season.

The three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, is also winless so far. It is placed 10th, one place above OFC, with three points from seven games.



Head-to-Head record

The two sides will meet for the first time in the ISL.

Form Guide:

OFC: Odisha snapped its four-match losing streak with a draw in its previous match against NorthEast United.

SCEB: The side has drawn three of its last five matches, with the other two ending in a defeat.



Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored in 2019-20 season:

SC East Bengal (I-League): 23

Odisha FC: 28

Top scorers in 2019-20 season:

Aridane Santana (OFC) - 9

Manuel Onwu (OFC) - 7

Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6

Marcos Jimenez (SCEB)- 4

Clean sheets:

SC East Bengal (I-League): 2

Odisha FC: 3