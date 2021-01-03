Videos ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for OFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League head-to-head record, match stats, preview and updates of Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 10:49 IST Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 10:49 IST SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 45 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday.The Kalinga Warriors are featuring in their second season and reeling at the bottom of the points table with two points from seven matches. The side is yet to win a match this season.The three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, is also winless so far. It is placed 10th, one place above OFC, with three points from seven games.Head-to-Head recordThe two sides will meet for the first time in the ISL.Form Guide:OFC: Odisha snapped its four-match losing streak with a draw in its previous match against NorthEast United.SCEB: The side has drawn three of its last five matches, with the other two ending in a defeat. Stat attack from the fixtureGoals scored in 2019-20 season:SC East Bengal (I-League): 23Odisha FC: 28Top scorers in 2019-20 season:Aridane Santana (OFC) - 9Manuel Onwu (OFC) - 7Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6Marcos Jimenez (SCEB)- 4Clean sheets:SC East Bengal (I-League): 2Odisha FC: 3 ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for