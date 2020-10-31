ISL 2020-21

ATK Bagan's Jobby Justin suffers injury, ruled out for entire ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a blow ahead of its Indian Super League campaign as its striker Jobby Justin was ruled out for the entire season following a ligament injury.

PTI
Panaji 31 October, 2020 22:52 IST

File photo of Jobby Justin (in white) who will fly to Mumbai for a surgery.   -  Biswaranjan Rout

PTI
Panaji 31 October, 2020 22:52 IST

ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a blow ahead of its Indian Super League campaign as its striker Jobby Justin was ruled out for the entire season following a ligament injury.

The 26-year-old Kerala centre forward, who was a part of ATK’s ISL-winning team last season, sustained the anterior cruciate ligament injury during training three days ago, a team official said here.

“He will fly to Mumbai for surgery and the rehab thereafter will mean that he won’t be available for the entire season. Hopefully he will be match-fit for the AFC Cup,” the official said.

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters in the tournament opener on November 20.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos