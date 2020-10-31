Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 ATK Bagan's Jobby Justin suffers injury, ruled out for entire ISL season ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a blow ahead of its Indian Super League campaign as its striker Jobby Justin was ruled out for the entire season following a ligament injury. PTI Panaji 31 October, 2020 22:52 IST File photo of Jobby Justin (in white) who will fly to Mumbai for a surgery. - Biswaranjan Rout PTI Panaji 31 October, 2020 22:52 IST ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a blow ahead of its Indian Super League campaign as its striker Jobby Justin was ruled out for the entire season following a ligament injury.The 26-year-old Kerala centre forward, who was a part of ATK’s ISL-winning team last season, sustained the anterior cruciate ligament injury during training three days ago, a team official said here.“He will fly to Mumbai for surgery and the rehab thereafter will mean that he won’t be available for the entire season. Hopefully he will be match-fit for the AFC Cup,” the official said.ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters in the tournament opener on November 20. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos