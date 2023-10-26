Newcastle’s Tonali banned for 10 months for betting offences

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been banned from football for 10 months over breaches of rules on betting on matches in Italy, the head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Thursday.

Tonali was sanctioned with an 18-month ban, eight of which will be commuted to alternative treatment, after an agreement was reached with the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the FIGC confirmed.

It will rule Tonali out for the remainder of the club season and next summer’s Euro 2024 tournament should Italy qualify.

The player was also given a fine of 20,000 euros ($21,084) for violating rules which prohibit betting on football events organised by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA.

Italy midfielder Tonali, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan this year, must also participate in a therapeutic plan lasting eight months as part of a deal with the FIGC.

This includes a cycle of at least 16 public meetings in Italy at amateur sports associations and centres for recovering gambling addicts.

The plea-bargain agreement, which is expected to apply to international football, was confirmed by FIGC President Gabriele Gravina.

Tonali, 23, is the highest-profile player caught up in a betting scandal that is shaking Italian football. His agent has said he is suffering from a gambling addiction.

The midfielder joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for a reported fee of 70 million euros ($74 million), a record sum for an Italian player.

There was no immediate comment from Newcastle. Tonali made an appearance as a substitute during its Champions League 1-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Legal and sporting authorities have been investigating the use of illegal betting platforms by football players in Italy.

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has accepted a seven-month ban as part of a settlement with the FIGC after admitting to gambling problems.

The FIGC’s Gravina defended the plea-bargain system used to handle these cases rapidly and reduce the more severe penalties that could have been applied.

“The rules set out a certain number of years of sanctions, plea-bargaining is allowed as are extenuating circumstances,” he told reporters.

“The lads have been incredibly cooperative so we continue to follow the rules as they are set out,” he added.

Aston Villa’s Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is also assisting authorities in their investigation into alleged illegal betting activity, the Premier League club said last week.

Zaniolo and Tonali left Italy’s squad before its Euro 2024 qualifiers this month after the players were told of their involvement in an investigation by Turin prosecutors.