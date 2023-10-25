MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble

It has also been fined 26,000 euros for the blocking of public passageways, throwing of objects and invasion of the pitch at the match on October 16.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 23:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bosnia and Herzegovina starting players pose for a team photo at the beginning of the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Portugal, at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Bosnia and Herzegovina starting players pose for a team photo at the beginning of the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Portugal, at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Armin Durgut
infoIcon

Bosnia and Herzegovina starting players pose for a team photo at the beginning of the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Portugal, at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Armin Durgut

UEFA has sanctioned the Bosnian Football Association (NFSBIH) for crowd disturbances at its recent Euro 2024 qualifying games, European football’s governing body said on Wednesday.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body fined Bosnia 20,000 euros ($21,000) and ordered the partial closure of its stadium for its next home match for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters during the game against Portugal.

ALSO READ: Europa League: Dutch giant Ajax in a mess heading to Brighton 

It has also been fined 26,000 euros for the blocking of public passageways, throwing of objects and invasion of the pitch at the match on October 16.

Bosnia has also been fined 20,000 euros and received a ban on selling tickets to supporters for its next competitive away game for the lighting and throwing of fireworks during the match in Liechtenstein on October 13.

Related Topics

Bosnia and Herzegovina /

Portugal /

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Europa League 2023-24: Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of ‘home’ match against Sporting CP
    Reuters
  2. Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble
    Reuters
  3. World Cup 2023: England, Sri Lanka aim to keep semifinal hopes alive in Chinnaswamy showdown
    N. Sudarshan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Goa drops first points of the season after goalless draw against Bengaluru FC
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Serie A: Juventus gives former bricklayer Federico Gatti contract until 2028
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble
    Reuters
  2. Europa League 2023-24: Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of ‘home’ match against Sporting CP
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Juventus gives former bricklayer Federico Gatti contract until 2028
    AFP
  4. AFC Olympic Qualifiers: Blue Tigresses gear up for mighty Japan challenge
    Team Sportstar
  5. Delhi government to conduct Delhi Future Stars football league from Oct. 30
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Europa League 2023-24: Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of ‘home’ match against Sporting CP
    Reuters
  2. Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble
    Reuters
  3. World Cup 2023: England, Sri Lanka aim to keep semifinal hopes alive in Chinnaswamy showdown
    N. Sudarshan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Goa drops first points of the season after goalless draw against Bengaluru FC
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Serie A: Juventus gives former bricklayer Federico Gatti contract until 2028
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment