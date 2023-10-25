Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble

UEFA has sanctioned the Bosnian Football Association (NFSBIH) for crowd disturbances at its recent Euro 2024 qualifying games, European football’s governing body said on Wednesday.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body fined Bosnia 20,000 euros ($21,000) and ordered the partial closure of its stadium for its next home match for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters during the game against Portugal.

It has also been fined 26,000 euros for the blocking of public passageways, throwing of objects and invasion of the pitch at the match on October 16.

Bosnia has also been fined 20,000 euros and received a ban on selling tickets to supporters for its next competitive away game for the lighting and throwing of fireworks during the match in Liechtenstein on October 13.