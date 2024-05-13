T20 World Cup 2024: Scott Edwards to lead 15-man Netherlands squad

Netherlands, on Monday, announced a 15-member squad led by Scott Edwards for the T20 World Cup 2024 beginning in the West Indies and USA on June 4.

This is the Dutch national side’s third consecutive ICC tournament, having qualified for the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

National coach Ryan Cook said: “We have been able to select a well-balanced team that we are confident will be able to perform against the opponents we face in the US and West Indies.

“All players have trained well and been committed at the recent ProSeries with some fine performances that showcased the depth and quality of Dutch cricket. We have performed well in the last two World Cups we have competed in and will do our utmost to reach the next round of the tournament. ”

The team will play a tri-series at home alongside Ireland and Scotland between May 18 and 24 as preparation before flying out for their group matches starting with the encounter against Nepal on June 4.