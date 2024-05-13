Esha, Manu Bhaker confirm Paris 2024 spots in women’s 25m pistol; Anish, Vijayveer book slots in men’s category

Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker booked their Paris Olympic berths in 25m women’s pistol after topping the Olympic selection trials at the MP shooting academy in Bhopal on Monday.
In the men’s 25 pistol category, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu finished first and second in the trials to secure their quotas to Paris 2024.
More to follow..
