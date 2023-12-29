MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italy scraps plans to extend tax breaks for clubs’ foreign signings

The measure, which is now due to expire on December 31, has been in place since early 2020 and was especially tailored to Italy’s Serie A top-flight football league.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 15:51 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Italy’s government late on Thursday dropped a draft proposal that would have extended until the end of February tax breaks of up to 50% on the wages of sport clubs’ new signings from abroad.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Italy’s government late on Thursday dropped a draft proposal that would have extended until the end of February tax breaks of up to 50% on the wages of sport clubs’ new signings from abroad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Italy’s government late on Thursday dropped a draft proposal that would have extended until the end of February tax breaks of up to 50% on the wages of sport clubs’ new signings from abroad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Italy’s government late on Thursday dropped a draft proposal that would have extended until the end of February tax breaks of up to 50% on the wages of sport clubs’ new signings from abroad, drawing criticism from the country’s top football league.

The measure, which is now due to expire on December 31, has been in place since early 2020 and was especially tailored to Italy’s Serie A top-flight football league.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

Its phasing out means Italian clubs will not be able to rely on the tax breaks for foreign signings they make during the coming January transfer window.

Serie A, which had lobbied for an extension of the benefit, said the government’s decision would be counterproductive.

“Failing to extend (the measure) ... will in fact make the teams less competitive, resulting in a drop in revenues, fewer resources to be allocated to young players’ academies, reduced industry volumes and therefore less revenue for the (country’s) inland revenue,” it said in a statement.

Players’ salaries are the most important cost in the balance sheets of Serie A clubs, and backers of the incentives said they helped Italian teams attract top foreign talent and compete with richer peers like England’s Premier League.

Lazio chair Claudio Lotito, who is also a senator for the co-ruling Forza Italia party, lobbied for the tax breaks to be maintained, but was rebuffed by government coalition partners, including the League.

“Discounts to foreign footballers earning millions are immoral, clubs should invest in young Italian players and not overpay foreigners who are also often bad (players),” League lawmaker Luca Toccalini said in a statement.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Lazio /

Serie A 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy scraps plans to extend tax breaks for clubs’ foreign signings
    Reuters
  2. Indian domestic Cricket 2023: The year that was
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs BAN: Rain washes out 2nd T20 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. Nihal Sarin questions FIDE anti-doping test, adding fuel to controversy at World Rapid and Blitz Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND: Jadeja likely to be available for Cape Town Test, Avesh added as Sharmi replacement
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Italy scraps plans to extend tax breaks for clubs’ foreign signings
    Reuters
  2. ‘You know I won it, don’t you?’: Postecoglou defends Asian Cup, aims cheeky dig at Son
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Don’t forget we are still Brighton, says De Zerbi after win over Tottenham
    Reuters
  4. AFCON 2024 hosts Ivory Coast unveil 27-man squad
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Restrained Arsenal boss Arteta calls lack of VAR clarity a shame
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy scraps plans to extend tax breaks for clubs’ foreign signings
    Reuters
  2. Indian domestic Cricket 2023: The year that was
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs BAN: Rain washes out 2nd T20 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. Nihal Sarin questions FIDE anti-doping test, adding fuel to controversy at World Rapid and Blitz Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND: Jadeja likely to be available for Cape Town Test, Avesh added as Sharmi replacement
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment