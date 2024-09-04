MagazineBuy Print

Valencia striker Rafa Mir conditionally released in alleged sexual assault case

Police arrested Mir, 27, on Monday after a woman filed a complaint against him. Mir’s lawyer, Jaime Campaner, said the sexual relations were consensual.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 22:38 IST , LLIRIA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Valencia football player Rafa Mir leaves a Valencia local court after a judge released him with precautionary measures for an alleged crime of sexual assault. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
An investigating judge in Spain has ordered the conditional release of Valencia striker Rafa Mir after he testified over charges of committing sexual assault, a local court said on Wednesday.

Police arrested Mir, 27, on Monday after a woman filed a complaint against him. Mir’s lawyer, Jaime Campaner, said the sexual relations were consensual.

The judge will now lead an investigation into the complaint to establish whether there is enough evidence for Mir to eventually stand trial or if the case should be closed.

Mir will have to appear in court regularly and is not allowed to leave the country while the investigation remains open.

