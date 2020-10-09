Football Football Two more Italy under-21 players test positive for COVID-19 Two more players in Italy's under-21 squad have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four this week. Reuters Milan 09 October, 2020 15:55 IST One of the players had symptoms and was being constantly monitored, it added. None of those who tested positive had left Italy. (Representative image) - Getty Images Reuters Milan 09 October, 2020 15:55 IST Two more players in Italy's under-21 squad have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four this week, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said in a statement on Friday.The FIGC said that one member of staff also returned in a positive result in the latest tests which were carried out at the airport on Thursday before the squad left for Reykjavik for a European under-21 championship qualifier against Iceland.READ: Shaqiri re-joins Swiss squad after negative COVID-19 testOne of the players had symptoms and was being constantly monitored, it added. None of those who tested positive had left Italy.“Every member of the squad which arrived in Iceland has tested negative in each of the three tests conducted since the squad got together,” it said. The players have not been named although Inter Milan said that one of them was their defender Alessandro Bastoni. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos