MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania predicted lineups; Team news

Italy is still sweating on the fitness of key midfielder Nicolo Barella, and the Inter Milan man may be rested by Spalletti rather than risk his absence in the later games.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 16:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Luciano Spalletti’s side is coming up against a team filled with many familiar faces, as 10 of Albania’s squad play their club football in Italy.
Luciano Spalletti’s side is coming up against a team filled with many familiar faces, as 10 of Albania’s squad play their club football in Italy. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Luciano Spalletti’s side is coming up against a team filled with many familiar faces, as 10 of Albania’s squad play their club football in Italy. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Italy will kick off its Euro 2024 campaign on Saturday (June 16, 12:30 AM IST) against Albania at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Luciano Spalletti’s side is coming up against a team filled with many familiar faces, as 10 of Albania’s squad play their club football in Italy, and they have a manager who also has a past in the country.

Italy is still sweating on the fitness of key midfielder Nicolo Barella, and the Inter Milan man may be rested by Spalletti rather than risk his absence in the later games, while Davide Frattesi returned to regular training.

ALSO READ | EURO 2024: Full guide of teams, groups, stadiums, players, European Championships schedule in Germany

With Italy again struggling to find a goal scorer, Gianluca Scamacca looks set to be the player charged with finding the net, and against Albania he will come up against his Atalanta colleague Berat Djimsiti.

ITALY VS ALBANIA PREDICTED LINEUPS

Italy predicted XI (3-4-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matteo Darmian, Alessandro Buongiorno, Alessandro Bastoni, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Federico Dimarco, Davide Frattesi, Federico Chiesa, Gianluca Scamacca

Albania predicted XI (4-2-4): Etrit Berisha, Elseid Hysaj, Ardian Ismajli, Berat Djimsiti, Mario Mitaj, Kristjan Asllani, Ylber Ramadani, Jasir Asani, Nedim Bajrami, Taulant Seferi, Armando Broja

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat in Florida for IND vs CAN Group A match; Predicted lineups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy vs Albania LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch ITA v ALB; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania predicted lineups; Team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hungary vs Switzerland LIVE score and updates, HUN v SUI, Euro 2024: Dark horse Hungary faces Swiss challenge
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Italy vs Albania LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch ITA v ALB; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania predicted lineups; Team news
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Italy vs Albania Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic passes away at 26
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat in Florida for IND vs CAN Group A match; Predicted lineups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy vs Albania LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch ITA v ALB; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania predicted lineups; Team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hungary vs Switzerland LIVE score and updates, HUN v SUI, Euro 2024: Dark horse Hungary faces Swiss challenge
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment