AIC: Most vulnerable clubs and leagues must be protected

The Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) said the most vulnerable clubs and leagues must be protected amid the coronavirus pandemic, prioritising those at the bottom of Italy's football pyramid.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought sport to a standstill across the world, with Italy the hardest hit and still in lockdown to try to combat the spread of the virus.

There have been over 11,500 deaths in Italy, and more than 101,700 confirmed cases.

Serie A – not played since March 9 – and all sport in the country have been postponed as officials debate whether to resume the 2019-20 campaign.

As financial concerns mount, the AIC released a statement which read: "The weekly meeting of the AIC board was held today [Monday] and, therefore, with the representatives and captains of Serie A.

"The moment is delicate and the recent comments by Minister Spadafora suggest close of business is still a few weeks away. With that in mind, and in light of the agreement between Juventus players and their club, the conclusion of the campaigns and timings were discussed.

"From Serie A to the non-leagues, the hope is, providing it's safe to do so, to complete the season, even if it exceeds June 30. The conditions for resuming footballing activity must take place under conditions of thorough medical supervision and respecting all the indications that will be provided by doctors and FMSI.

"In the unfortunate event of the season ending early, that scenario will certainly see us participate. That's why footballers know they have a part to play. In this sense, it was highlighted that needs differed between the various categories, but everyone agreed on the objective of protecting the positions of the categories most in difficulty.

"The non-league world, women's football and those with the lowest incomes in the professional leagues must be protected, also through the use of resources within the world of football and aid that may come from the general welfare system.

"The establishment of a welfare fund intended to support these precarious situations must involve all the parties involved. he players are already aware of this, but to date it's not known which part the other parties will want and have to play.

"The FIGC, the leagues, the international organisations - what will their contribution be to this cause? It'll be one of the topics in discussions, which have already been going on for a few weeks now, and this must be our primary objective, with everyone playing their part."