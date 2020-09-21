Football

Croatia's Rakitic ends international career

Ivan Rakitic, who made 106 appearances and scored 15 goals for Croatia, announced his international retirement on Monday.

Barcelona 21 September, 2020 22:54 IST
Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic was an integral part of the Croatia side that finished runner up at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.   -  Getty Images

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic announced his international retirement on Monday.

The former Barcelona player, 32, was an integral part of the Croatia side which reached the 2018 World Cup final in Russia before losing 4-2 to France.

Rakitic, who made 106 appearances and scored 15 goals for his country, discussed the decision with national captain Luka Modric, coach Zlatko Dalic and Croatian Football Association president Davor Suker.

“Saying goodbye to the Croatian national team is the most difficult decision in my career, but I felt that this was the moment when I had to break away and make that decision,” said Rakitic in a social media post from the national side.

“I enjoyed every game I played for my homeland, and unforgettable moments from the World Cup will remain among my favourites.

“I am convinced that we still have a great team with a bright future ahead. I wish my friends and teammates all the luck in the world for the upcoming challenges, and in me they will have the biggest fan,” he said.

Rakitic joined his former club Sevilla this summer after spending six years with Barcelona.

