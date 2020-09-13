Football Football Robben comeback ends in early injury Arjen Robben lasted less than 30 minutes in his comeback match after seemingly injuring his hamstring during FC Groningen's league tie against PSV Eindhoven. Reuters AMSTERDAM 13 September, 2020 22:25 IST FC Groningen's Arjen Robben in action against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday. - Getty Images Reuters AMSTERDAM 13 September, 2020 22:25 IST Arjen Robben lasted just 29 minutes in his comeback match at FC Groningen on Sunday before being forced off by injury in a disappointing start on his return to his boyhood club.Robben has had a career beset by injuries and the latest looked to be a pulled hamstring, suffered as he sprinted to chase a potential pass against PSV Eindhoven on the opening weekend of the Dutch league season.The 36-year-old retired last year at Bayern Munich but in June announced a sensational comeback at the club where he began his professional career as a teenager.RELATED| Robben given Jordan example to be lured by FC Groningen He said he had an itch to the return to the game. His return to Groningen came as a lift to the provincial club, hoping for a positive impact from the veteran, who won 12 league titles in a glittering career at PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and 96 caps for his country.But the much-anticipated comeback ended in a familiar sight with Robben feeling a suspected muscle pull and then quickly signalling to the bench that he needed to be replaced. He limped off, ripping off his shirt in frustration. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos