Football Football Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85 Jack had been suffering from a long-term illness. Older brother of Bobby Charlton, he was part of England's World Cup-winning team of 1966. Team Sportstar 11 July, 2020 14:01 IST Jack Charlton (L) and England captain Bobby Moore celebrate winning the 1966 World Cup at Wembley in London on July 30, 1966. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Jack Charlton, England's football World Cup hero and Leeds United legend, has passed away at the age of 85.He had been suffering from a long-term illness. Older brother of Bobby Charlton, he was part of England's World Cup-winning team of 1966.He played for Leeds United for 23 years and made a record 773 appearances. In a statement, the family said: "As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather." The FAI is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever. Our thoughts are with Pat and the family at this sad time.#RIP pic.twitter.com/PonuRtW9fu— FAIreland (@FAIreland) July 11, 2020 "We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life."He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people. His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."