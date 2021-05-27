Jack Wilshere released by Bournemouth

Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has been released by second-tier Bournemouth after his short-term contract expired, the club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old scored two goals in 17 games for Bournemouth after joining it for a second stint in January. He played 27 times for the south coast club in his first spell when he was loaned from Arsenal in the 2016-17 season.

He joined West Ham from Arsenal on a three-year deal in 2018, hoping to resurrect his injury-plagued career, but groin and ankle problems limited his game time.

Wilshere, who last played for England in the 2016 European Championship, made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup twice.