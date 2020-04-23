Vertonghen hints at Tottenham exit amid Inter Milan links

Jan Vertonghen said he wanted to learn another language as the Tottenham Hotspur defender hinted at a move with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Vertonghen, 32, has been linked with a move from Spurs, where he arrived from Ajax in 2012, with his deal coming to an end.

The Belgium international did not rule out staying at the Premier League club, but said Spain and Italy were options, with Inter Milan reportedly interested in his services.

"I want to sign with the right club. That could be Tottenham, but also another club," Vertonghen told Play Sports Kot on Wednesday.

"In any case, it should be a club with ambition. And I want to keep playing in Europe because the national team is very important to me."

He added: "I would like to learn another language. Spain and Italy are options. The duration of the contract that is offered to me will also play a role."

The coronavirus pandemic is set to impact clubs financially and affect the transfer market. But Vertonghen said the situation could help him, revealing there had been greater interest because of COVID-19.

"It may sound crazy, but there has been more interest since the corona crisis," he said. "I'm a free transfer and some clubs may have a little less money to spend."