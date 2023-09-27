MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spanish court includes FIFA Women’s World Cup winning coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kiss

Jorge Vilda was widely criticised for repeatedly applauding Rubiales during an emergency RFEF assembly in which the latter railed against “false feminism” and vowed not to resign.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 19:48 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spanish media reports have said Vilda (left) allegedly pressured Spanish player Jenni Hermoso to put out a statement exonerating Luis Rubiales (right)
Spanish media reports have said Vilda (left) allegedly pressured Spanish player Jenni Hermoso to put out a statement exonerating Luis Rubiales (right) | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON
infoIcon

Spanish media reports have said Vilda (left) allegedly pressured Spanish player Jenni Hermoso to put out a statement exonerating Luis Rubiales (right) | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON

The investigating judge at Spain’s High Court has expanded the scope of a sexual assault probe over the allegedly non-consensual kiss on women’s national team player Jenni Hermoso to include Jorge Vilda, the squad’s former coach, the court said on Wednesday.

Judge Francisco de Jorge is investigating whether the kiss by soccer federation RFEF’s former chief Luis Rubiales during the medal ceremony after Spain’s World Cup victory on August 20 - and his alleged subsequent efforts to pressure Hermoso to say it was consensual - constitute sexual abuse and coercion.

Vilda was sacked by interim RFEF president Pedro Rocha 10 days after FIFA suspended Rubiales from his post. The coach was widely criticised for repeatedly applauding Rubiales during an emergency RFEF assembly in which the latter railed against “false feminism” and vowed not to resign.

Originally, only Rubiales was under formal investigation, while other federation officials and players were called as witnesses. But De Jorge has now also put Vilda, who was the national team’s coach during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that Spain clinched with a 1-0 victory against England, under investigation, a court statement said.

ALSO READ: Montse Tome confident she will remain Spain manager

The statement did not elaborate further on the issue. Spanish media reports have said Vilda allegedly pressured Hermoso to put out a statement exonerating Rubiales. Vilda has denied those reports.

In addition, the judge changed the status of Albert Luque, the director of the men’s squad, and Ruben Rivera, the federation’s marketing chief, to “investigated” from previously being just witnesses.

After the controversial kiss, the RFEF issued a statement quoting Hermoso as saying the kiss was a “mutual, totally spontaneous gesture”. Hermoso, however, has said she did not want to be kissed, and that she felt “vulnerable and a victim of an aggression”.

Two weeks ago, de Jorge imposed a restraining order to prevent Rubiales from approaching Hermoso. Rubiales’ actions not only overshadowed the team’s World Cup triumph, but snowballed into a “Me Too” moment that had been building for years as the players fought to combat sexism and achieve parity with their male peers for nearly a decade.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jorge Vilda /

Luis Rubiales /

Jenni Hermoso /

Women's Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spanish court includes FIFA Women’s World Cup winning coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kiss
    Reuters
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v BFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Amrabat backs Man United to do ‘something big’ after troubled start
    AFP
  4. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Kohli reaches fifty in India’s 353 chase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. India starts favourite against Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship semifinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spanish court includes FIFA Women’s World Cup winning coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kiss
    Reuters
  2. Amrabat backs Man United to do ‘something big’ after troubled start
    AFP
  3. AJA vs Feyenoord: Ajax misery deepens with 4-0 loss in rescheduled ‘Klassieker’
    AFP
  4. Paulinho becomes torchbearer in Brazil for his sometimes-persecuted Afro-Brazilian faith
    AP
  5. Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo LIVE streaming info: Lionel Messi doubtful for US Open Cup Final; Preview, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spanish court includes FIFA Women’s World Cup winning coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kiss
    Reuters
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v BFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Amrabat backs Man United to do ‘something big’ after troubled start
    AFP
  4. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Kohli reaches fifty in India’s 353 chase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. India starts favourite against Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship semifinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment