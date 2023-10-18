Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph

Jenni Hermoso on Wednesday returned to Spain’s squad for the first time since she was forcefully kissed by former Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales during the trophy ceremony after the European nation won its maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup in August this year.

Montse Tome, who replaced Jorge Vilda, coach of the World Cup-winning side, included the 33-year-old Hermoso in the 23-member squad for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League matches against Italy in Salerno on October 27 and Switzerland in Zurich on October 31.

Rubiales resigned as RFEF president on Sept. 10 and is under investigation by Spain’s High Court for alleged sexual assault and coercion following a criminal complaint by Hermoso.