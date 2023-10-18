MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph

Montse Tome, who replaced Jorge Vilda, coach of the World Cup-winning side, included Hermoso in the 23-member squad for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League matches.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 20:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso.
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso. | Photo Credit: AP

Jenni Hermoso on Wednesday returned to Spain’s squad for the first time since she was forcefully kissed by former Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales during the trophy ceremony after the European nation won its maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup in August this year.

Montse Tome, who replaced Jorge Vilda, coach of the World Cup-winning side, included the 33-year-old Hermoso in the 23-member squad for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League matches against Italy in Salerno on October 27 and Switzerland in Zurich on October 31.

Rubiales resigned as RFEF president on Sept. 10 and is under investigation by Spain’s High Court for alleged sexual assault and coercion following a criminal complaint by Hermoso.

Squad
Goalkeepers
Enith Salon Marcuello, Catalina Tomas Coll Lluch, María Isabel Rodríguez Rivero
Defenders
Ona Batlle Pascual, Olga Carmona García, Maria Mendez Fernandez, Irene Paredes Hernández, Laia Aleixandri López, Oihane Hernández Zurbano, Ivana Andrés Sanz,
Midfielders
Aitana Bonmatí Conca, Alexia Putellas Segura, Jennifer Hermoso, Anna Torrodà Ricart, Teresa Abelleira Dueñas, Maite Oroz Areta
Forwards
Athenea Del Castillo Beivide, Salma Celeste Paralluelo Ayingono, María Francesca Caldentey Oliver, Esther González Rodríguez, Lucia Garcia Cordoba, Amaiur Sarriegi Isasa, María Inmaculada Gabarro Romero

Related Topics

Women's Football /

Jenni Hermoso /

Luis Rubiales

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after NZ vs AFG: New Zealand goes top with win over Afghanistan; standings, Net Run Rate
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ beats AFG by 149 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023 highest run scorers after NZ vs AFG: Conway on top, Rizwan second
    Team Sportstar
  5. Catherine Dalton becomes PSL’s first female fast bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Women’s Super League: Spurs to host Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Reuters
  2. Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid boosted by Indonesia changing sides after Australia co-host talks
    AP
  4. Which teams have qualified for EURO 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Over 80 percent of EFL players want more done to ensure on-pitch safety: PFA survey
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after NZ vs AFG: New Zealand goes top with win over Afghanistan; standings, Net Run Rate
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ beats AFG by 149 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023 highest run scorers after NZ vs AFG: Conway on top, Rizwan second
    Team Sportstar
  5. Catherine Dalton becomes PSL’s first female fast bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment