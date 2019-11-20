Mourinho joins Spurs: Which are the talents Jose can work with at Tottenham?

Jose Mourinho has been appointed as Tottenham's new head coach, returning to the Premier League in place of the sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss will be tasked with turning around Spurs' fortunes in the Premier League, as it lies a concerning 14th heading into the weekend.

However, as well as those short-term issues, it appears Mourinho is keen to ensure Tottenham continue to bring players through from its academy - following the footsteps of Harry Kane and Harry Winks.

"The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me," Mourinho said on Wednesday. "Working with these players is what has attracted me."

The Portuguese has been criticised for his failure to make the most of young talents at previous clubs, but there are certainly some players on Tottenham's books that should intrigue the new coach.

We pick out five Spurs prospects Mourinho may have his eye on.

KYLE WALKER-PETERS

Now 22, Walker-Peters has 12 Premier League appearances to his name, but having seen Kieran Trippier depart for Atletico Madrid, many feel the versatile full-back should have featured more under Pochettino this season. Serge Aurier was preferred at right-back but has consistently floundered, meaning Mourinho might have to turn to Walker-Peters sooner rather than later.

TASHAN OAKLEY-BOOTHE

Midfielder Oakley-Boothe appeared to have the world at his feet in 2017. He was named on the bench for a Premier League game in August, played in the EFL Cup the following month and then won the Under-17 World Cup with England in October. But Oakley-Boothe has not featured for the Tottenham first team since, with injuries hindering his progress. There is talent there if Mourinho can prevent further drift.

OLIVER SKIPP

While Oakley-Boothe has got backwards, Skipp - seven months his junior - has stepped into the void. The 19-year-old started in a pair of Premier League wins last season and was in the matchday squad for both legs of the Champions League semi-final epic against Ajax. The team's woes have limited his involvement this term, but Skipp is still on the way up.

TROY PARROTT

As news broke of negotiations between Spurs and Mourinho, reports emerged Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich was targeting Parrott. The 17-year-old has already been capped by the Republic of Ireland, but his Tottenham deal is up in 2021. Mourinho must quickly assess the teenage marksman and urge the club to act to avoid another contract debacle.

MAURIZIO POCHETTINO

While one Pochettino has departed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Mauricio's son Maurizio remains for now. The time has come for academy winger Pochettino Jr to prove he deserves to be at Spurs in his own right. He may find a supporter in Mourinho, though, whose own son Zuca has struggled to make the grade as a goalkeeper.