Jose Mourinho looking to mark career milestone with trophy for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will be managing his 1,000th match later this season and the Portuguese said on Wednesday there was no better way to mark the milestone than by winning a trophy for the Premier League club.

Spurs last won a trophy in 2008 when it lifted the League Cup and the north London club is in the final once again this season and is also in contention in the Europa League.

Mourinho started his managerial career with Benfica in 2000 and has since managed trophy-winning sides at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United with 988 games under his belt.

"I'm not a big guy on stats, but my 1,000th official match is going to arrive this season," Mourinho told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-16, first leg against Dinamo Zagreb.

"In a career where I've been lucky enough to win so many things it'd be nice... to celebrate my 1,000 official matches by winning a trophy for Tottenham."

This season also marks 20 years since chairman Daniel Levy took charge at Spurs and Mourinho said he would "love to help" him mark the occasion by ending the club's trophy drought.

"The club is a big, big club in many aspects. Very, very well organised... and that's incredible work from him as the big boss in here," Mourinho said.

"I don't think sometimes it's fair to judge on trophies, but trophies are the salt and pepper of football. I'd love for him, but not just him, also the players, the fans, everyone, I'd love to help."

Gareth Bale has found his scoring boots again with four goals and an assist in his last three outings in all competitions. However, Mourinho said he would manage the Welshman's minutes.

"I want the momentum to keep going but we have to manage him," Mourinho said.

"The communication is very good, I believe he trusts me. I trust his experience and judgement and his knowledge of his body... He's playing well, of course I'd like him to be on the pitch for 90 minutes of every match but it's not possible."