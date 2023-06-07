Magazine

Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund

England’s star midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to join Spanish giant Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund on a multi-year deal.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 20:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Jude Bellingham.
File image of Jude Bellingham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File image of Jude Bellingham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid has agreed to a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign star midfielder Jude Bellingham on a multi-year deal, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old is speculated to have medical in the coming days and will join the Spanish giant’s squad for a record fee, that is valued over 100 million euros.

ALSO READ
Messi set to join Inter Miami: Reports

The English midfielder has scored 24 goals and has provided 25 assists in 132 appearances for the German club across competitions. He was also instrumental in Dortmund’s exploits last season, scoring eight while assisting five times and was adjudged Bundesliga player of the season.

But his side had to settle for a heartbreaking second place finish. Dortmund stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Mainz 05 in the final matchweek of the league to hand the title to rival Bayern Munich, which secured a thrilling 2-1 win at Cologne, courtesy of a last minute goal from Jamal Musiala.

Making his debut for England at just 17, Bellingham played a starring role in the Three Lions’ 2022 World Cup campaign.

Bellingham started each of England’s five matches in Qatar, scoring once and assisting another as his side made it through to the quarter finals, where they lost against eventual runners up France.

More to follow...

