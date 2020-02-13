Football Football Juventus extends Allianz Stadium naming rights until 2030 Juventus said the new contract with the German insurance group was worth “103.1 million euros ($112.14 million) to be added on top of the existing agreements”. AFP Milan 13 February, 2020 15:42 IST Allianz Stadium, the home of Juventus - Getty Images AFP Milan 13 February, 2020 15:42 IST Italian football giants Juventus announced on Wednesday the extension of the naming rights for its Turin stadium with German insurance group Allianz until June 2030.The current contract was signed in 2017 and runs until July 2023.Juve did not receive any money on that contract, the club having ceded the naming rights for its stadium to the Sportfive agency in 2008, which has since become part of the Lagardere Sports and Entertainment group.That agreement was worth 75 million euros ($81.5 million) over 12 years from the inauguration of the 41,000-seater stadium in 2011.The 35-time Serie A champion said in a statement on Wednesday the new contract was worth “103.1 million euros ($112.14 million) to be added on top of the existing agreements”.As well as the naming of the stadium the new deal also includes sponsorship on the men's training kit, and some sponsorship rights related to the women's team.The firm also has its name on sporting venues in cities such as in Munich, Minnesota and Sao Paulo. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos