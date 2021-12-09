Juventus finishes top of CL group with 1-0 win over Malmo

Juventus finished atop its Champions League group with a 1-0 win over Malmo on Wednesday.

Moise Kean scored in the 18th minute for his first goal in the Champions League for the Bianconeri.

Juventus finished two points above second-place Chelsea, which conceded a late goal in a 3-3 draw at Zenit St. Petersburg. Malmo already knew it would finish bottom of Group H.

READ: Tuchel slams complacent Chelsea after Zenit draw

Juventus won all but one of its matches in the group stage, losing 4-0 to defending champion Chelsea. The Champions League has offered some relief for the Italian team, which has fallen out of contention domestically.

Massimiliano Allegri’s squad needed a better result than Chelsea to top the group but were missing a number of players through injury on a cold night in Turin. It had snowed for most of the day but stopped in the afternoon and the pitch was clear.

ALSO READ: Leicester without seven players for Napoli game, says Rodgers

Allegri handed Koni De Winter his first start. The 19-year-old defender had made his debut as a late substitute in the loss to Chelsea in the previous round.

Mattia Perin made his European debut but the 29-year-old goalkeeper had little to do for most of the match.

Juventus broke the deadlock when Federico Bernardeschi got down the right and whipped in a cross for Kean to head in from close range.

Kean had other chances to seal the result but sent them off target. Although, he did force a brilliant save from Ismael Diawara after the Malmo goalkeeper had poorly dealt with an Adrien Rabiot effort.