Paul Pogba joins Juventus from Manchester United on free transfer

Ten years after Paul Pogba left Manchester United to sign with Italian side Juventus on a free transfer, history repeated itself on Monday as the France midfielder bid farewell to the Premier League and returned to the Serie A club.

Pogba, who left United when his contract expired last month, has signed a four-year contract with Juventus that will tie the 29-year-old down with the Turin club until June 2026.

"Juventus Football Club announces that it has signed a contract of employment with the player Paul Pogba... Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2026," Juventus said in a statement.

Pogba was signed by United in 2016 for a then world record fee of 89 million pounds ($106.32 million). But the four-time Serie A champion won only two trophies with the Premier League club - the League Cup and the Europa League - in his first season.

Pogba, who has 91 international caps, was influential as France won the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Juventus finished fourth in Serie A for the second straight season, 16 points behind champion AC Milan.

It had been Italian champion for the preceding nine seasons, with Pogba playing a key role in its title wins from 2012-13 to 2015-16.