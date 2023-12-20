MagazineBuy Print

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri fined for disrespecting referee in his locker room

The 56-year-old Allegri was mad at refereeing decisions during Juventus’ 1-1 draw at Genoa on Friday and went to the officials’ dressing room to protest “at first with a calm tone” and then “in a disrespectful way”.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 08:25 IST , Turin

AP
FILE PHOTO: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli.
FILE PHOTO: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was fined 10,000 euros ($11,000) Tuesday for disrespecting the referee and his assistants in their locker room after the Italian league match at Genoa.

ALSO READ: Brazil and Mexico to face off in US ahead of next year’s Copa America

Allegri was given the fine by Italy’s sports judge.

The 56-year-old Allegri was mad at refereeing decisions during Juventus’ 1-1 draw at Genoa on Friday and went to the officials’ dressing room to protest “at first with a calm tone” and then “in a disrespectful way,” according to the judge’s statement.

It added that the incident only ended when the referee asked Allegri to leave.

Juventus is second in Serie A, four points behind Inter Milan.

