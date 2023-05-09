Atalanta hit with stand closure for Juventus’ Vlahovic racist abuse

Atalanta was ordered on Tuesday to play one Serie A match with a stand closed after supporters racially abused Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic at the weekend.

In a statement, Serie A said that the Curva Nord section of the Gewiss Stadium, where Atalanta’s hardcore fans stand, would be shut for “boorish, racially discriminatory chants” directed at the Serbia striker towards the end of Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Juve.

The match had to be briefly stopped by referee Daniele Doveri after Atalanta fans directed chants at Vlahovic calling him a “gypsy”.

The Italian word for gypsy is often used by sections of football supporters as a slur for players from the Balkans and eastern Europe, regardless of their ethnicity.

Vlahovic then scored in stoppage time and goaded the home fans, earning himself a booking in the process.

Serie A said in its statement that 80 percent of the stand joined in with the chants, but also highlighted that Atalanta players and the rest of the stadium tried to get the offenders to stop.