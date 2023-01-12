Football

Juve focused on top-four finish ahead of Napoli showdown - Allegri

Juventus has closed the gap to Napoli to seven points after winning eight league matches on the trot, and the game at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium could be important in deciding its fate in the title race.

12 January, 2023 18:27 IST
Allegri called on his side to maintain their intensity against a “well-organised, well-trained team.”

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said his side was firmly focused on finishing in Serie A’s top four, having built up a head of steam ahead of Friday’s top-of-the-table clash against leaders Napoli.

Allegri’s side will also be looking over their shoulders at third-placed AC Milan, which is tied with it on 37 points, while Inter Milan is three points adrift and Lazio, Atalanta and Roma a further three behind.

With the race for the top four and Champions League qualification shaping up to be a tight battle, Allegri was not getting carried away.

“The team is doing quite well. We have done three days of training, we are in good condition,” Allegri told reporters on Thursday.

“We’ve had good results up to now, but we have to keep thinking about working, progressing along the path of growth and reaching the final goal, which is results.

“At the moment we are thinking of the top four places in the standings.”

Allegri called on his side to maintain their intensity against a “well-organised, well-trained team.”

“In Naples the matches are tough, so we must concentrate for the full 90 minutes,” Allegri said.

“We have to play well technically and with intensity. It’s a difficult game. We’re playing the best team in the league at its home because the standings say so. Tomorrow is not a decisive match, but very important for them.

“Luciano Spalletti is an excellent coach. He is the best at teaching, and he has also proved it in the past. It will be a good challenge.”

