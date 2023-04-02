Football

Serie A: Moise Kean goal keeps Juventus in top six hunt

Victory left Massimiliano Allegri’s side in seventh place with 44 points, three behind sixth-placed AS Roma, who will be in action on Sunday.

Reuters
02 April, 2023 10:19 IST
02 April, 2023 10:19 IST
Moise Kean of Juventus celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Serie A match against Hellas Verona at Allianz Stadium on April 1, 2023, in Turin, Italy. 

Moise Kean of Juventus celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Serie A match against Hellas Verona at Allianz Stadium on April 1, 2023, in Turin, Italy.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Victory left Massimiliano Allegri’s side in seventh place with 44 points, three behind sixth-placed AS Roma, who will be in action on Sunday.

Juventus needed a second-half goal by striker Moise Kean to seal a 1-0 home win over Hellas Verona on Saturday and stay in the hunt for a top-six finish and a place in Europe.

Victory left Massimiliano Allegri’s side in seventh place with 44 points, three behind sixth-placed AS Roma, who will be in action on Sunday.

Also Read
LaLiga: Lewandowski double helps Barcelona thrash Elche and move closer to title

“We knew the difficulties of this game, as Verona are physically strong and have quality, both teams had chances to score,” Allegri said to Sky Sport Italia.

“We started the second half well and could’ve doubled our lead, we did not, but still brought home the result.”

Ondrej Duda had Verona’s first chance early in the match, but his shot went straight at Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Verona went agonisingly close to a goal after 15 minutes when Kevin Lasagna ran to the byline and floated in a cross for Fabio Depaoli, whose volley went narrowly wide.

Danilo’s deflected free kick hit the crossbar for Juve in the 36th minute, but that was as close it got for the hosts before halftime.

Kean put Juve ahead 10 minutes into the second half, controlling a through ball from Manuel Locatelli inside the box and slamming it into the bottom corner.

Verona’s Filippo Terracciano tested Szczesny with a deflected shot from outside the box, but the Poland keeper managed to keep it out.

Allegri left the field before the final whistle after Gleison Bremer inexplicably blasted over from close-range with the goal gaping three minutes before fulltime.

Also Read | Watkins, McGinn goals help Villa complete double over Chelsea

“We didn’t play very well and I think in the last five minutes we had to go and score a second goal, keep pushing them and maintain the pressure,” Allegri said.

“It doesn’t seem like much five minutes, but all Verona needed was a long ball into the box and anything could happen. We could’ve been here licking our wounds if they had equalised.”

The visitor tried to create pressure but struggled to break through Juve’s tight defence and eventually ran out of steam.

Verona is in 18th place and five points adrift of the safety zone.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us