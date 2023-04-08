Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab FC LIVE, Super Cup 2023: Danish misses ball by Sahal; KBFC 0-0 PGP update after 35 minutes

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Super Cup 2023 fixture between Kerala Blasters and RoundGlass Punjab, happening at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday. This is Mayank bringing you all the updates.
Suresh Meitei shows grit and persists in the pursuit of defence. Diamantakos fails to win one-on-one against him as Punjab stops the Blaster’s attack once again.
A tough challenge by Bijoy on Punjab captain Luka as he has been thumped on the ground.
Vipin, from deep, tries to beat the defence as he tries to find Ayush on the right flank, but Ayush was slow and he misses the ball as it goes out of play.
Captain Dimitrios Diamantakos shows his speed to beat the final line of defence but a timely defence by Valpuia will deny any chances for Kerala. Blasters, however, win a corner, nothing out of it.
First corner of the match, Kerala wins corner because of the pressure Sahal created from the left flank. A loose shot as Punjab takes the ball possession back.
Sahal is on the run from the left flank as he went past the defenders with wonder skills but Punjab, who got enough time to consolidate in the defence kept the ball out of play.
A lovely long ball for Valpuia but he misses making contact with the ball as Punjab fails to salvage a goal from this attempt.
Punjab has possession now and Juan Mera goes on a solo run by deceiving two defenders with his cheeky skill with the ball but a timely interception will make sure the scoreline remains the same.
Saurav is on the run from the left flank but his far-fetched shot has been missed by the front line of Blasters.
A foul by Freddy Lallawmawma on Luka, nothing serious as the match proceeds without any booking.
Close, Miss! A set piece for Kerala, Vibin takes and passes a curling ball to Victor Mongil who mistimes his jump as Kerala misses an easy chance to get into the lead.
RoundGlass Punjab is able to hold the ball possession in the initial time. A huge manjappada ssupport is backing the home team in Kozhikode.
We are underway at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.
All the pre-match proceedings are done as we head into live action.
Both teams are yet to face off against each other in a competitive game.
- Total matches: 0 games | Kerala Blasters: 0 win | RoundGlass Punjab: 0 win | Draws: 0
- Kerala Blasters: L-L-L-L-W
- RoundGlass Punjab: W-W-W-W-W
- Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu, Ravi Kumar, Jaskarenvir Singh
- Defenders: Aleksandar Ignjatovic, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Deepak Devrani, Shankar Sampingiraj, Hmingthanmawia, Suresh Meitei, Naocha Singh, Mohammed Salah
- Midfielders: Freddy Lallawmawma, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Ajay Chhetri, Ashis Pradhan, Maheson Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, Juan Carlos Nellar, Juan Mera
- Forwards: Krishnananda Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Aphaoba Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Luka Majcen
Coach: Staikos Vergetis
- 16 Kiran Kumar Limbu (GK); 74 Suresh Meitei, 5 Hmingthanmawia, 12 Khaiminthang Lhungdim, 39 Mohammed Salah, 20 Juan Nellar, 8 Freddy Lallawmawma, 10 Maheson Singh, 30 Brandon Vanlalremdika, 11 Juan Mera, 99 Luka Majcen (C)
31 Sachin (GK), 22 Nishu Kumar, 21 Bijoy, 23 Victor Mongil, 8 Ayush, 33 Vibin Mohanan, 6 Danish Farooq, 27 Saurav, 18 Sahal, 99 Apostolos, 9 Dimitrios Diamantakos (C)
- Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir
- Defenders: Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Muhammed Saheef, Thejas Krishna
- Midfielders: Danish Farooq, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Mohammed Azhar, Vibin Mohanan
- Forwards: Bryce Brian Miranda, Saurav Mandal, Rahul K.P, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nihal Sudeesh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan M.S, Mohammed Aimen, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou
Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic
- Kiran Chemjong, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Aleksandar Ignjatovic, Deepak Devrani, Freddy Lallawmawma, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Adnan Secerovic, Naocha Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Luka Majcen, Krishananda Singh
- Prabhsukhan Gill; Hormipam Ruivah, Nishu Kumar, Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Vibin Mohanan, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Danish Farooq, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul Kannoly Praveen
- When will Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Kerala Blasters and RoundGlass Punjab will be played on April 8th.
- Where will Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Kerala Blasters and RoundGlass Punjab will be played at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.
- What time will Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab, Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Kerala Blasters and RoundGlass Punjab will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
- How do I watch live streaming of the Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab, Super Cup 2023 match?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Kerala Blasters and RoundGlass Punjab will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
- Which TV Channel will telecast Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab, Super Cup 2023 match live?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Kerala Blasters and RoundGlass Punjab will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.