KFA set to issue RFPs for commercial rights of 12 years

The Kerala Football Association (KFA) is seeking offers from companies who wish to acquire commercial rights for the next 12 years for KFA state team, leagues and competitions in Kerala.

The KFA is set to issue Request for Proposals (RFP).

The RFPs will be available from March 15, and the process will be open to companies who are lawfully entitled and registered, and can fulfill the objectives mentioned in the proposal.

READ| ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City beats FC Goa 6-5 on penalties to cruise into maiden ISL final

The interested firms are requested to visit the KFA office at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi. They can also send an email to information.keralafa@gmail.com with their corporate name and address along with the contact details of two individuals.

The deadline for responding to the RFPs with proposals is April 17, 3 pm.