Football Football Throwback to when Bayern's Champions League hero Coman shone for PSG Kingsley Coman, who led Bayern Munich to its sixth Champions League title, had starred for the PSG Academy team in Al Kass Under-17 International Cup in 2012. Team Sportstar 24 August, 2020 13:29 IST Kingsley Coman was an integral part of the PSG Academy team that won the inaugural Al Kass Under-17 International Cup in Doha in 2012. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 24 August, 2020 13:29 IST Kingsley Coman emerged as Bayern Munich's hero on Sunday as his second-half header saw the German club beat PSG to win its sixth Champions League title.Coman, interestingly, is a product of the PSG academy. The French forward had starred for the PSG Academy team in the inaugural Al Kass Under-17 International Cup in Doha in 2012.The then 15-year-old led PSG to win the first edition of the annual tournament, which is held at the Aspire Academy. The tournament is contested by under-17 club sides from Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America.The Al Kass International Cup has established itself as a key international football event that supports Qatar’s vision in building on the foundations of a proud footballing nation leading up to the FIFA World Cup in 2022, and beyond. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos