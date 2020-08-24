Throwback to when Bayern's Champions League hero Coman shone for PSG

Kingsley Coman emerged as Bayern Munich's hero on Sunday as his second-half header saw the German club beat PSG to win its sixth Champions League title.

Coman, interestingly, is a product of the PSG academy. The French forward had starred for the PSG Academy team in the inaugural Al Kass Under-17 International Cup in Doha in 2012.

The then 15-year-old led PSG to win the first edition of the annual tournament, which is held at the Aspire Academy. The tournament is contested by under-17 club sides from Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America.

The Al Kass International Cup has established itself as a key international football event that supports Qatar’s vision in building on the foundations of a proud footballing nation leading up to the FIFA World Cup in 2022, and beyond.