Football

Boost for France as Kingsley Coman returns to Bayern training

Bayern will be expected to make it three wins form three Champions League group matches when they host pointless Czech side Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

AFP
03 October, 2022 16:31 IST
03 October, 2022 16:31 IST
The 26-year-old missed France’s Nations League matches against Austria and Denmark in September due to a torn thigh muscle.

The 26-year-old missed France’s Nations League matches against Austria and Denmark in September due to a torn thigh muscle. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern will be expected to make it three wins form three Champions League group matches when they host pointless Czech side Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Kingsley Coman gave world champions France a much-needed boost after the forward returned to training with his club Bayern Munich on Monday following an absence of almost a month.

The 26-year-old missed France’s Nations League matches against Austria and Denmark in September due to a torn thigh muscle.

However, on Monday Coman was able to pass the ball around with team-mates Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt, earning a slap on the back from coach Julian Nagelsmann and applause from his team-mates.

Bayern will be expected to make it three wins form three Champions League group matches when they host pointless Czech side Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Also Read
Indonesia forms independent team to probe football stadium disaster

Nagelsmann may save Coman for Saturday’s high-profile Bundesliga clash between his third-placed side and Borussia Dortmund -- who are fourth level on points with Bayern -- instead of giving him a run out against Plzen.

Coman’s return is welcome news for France who are struggling both on the pitch and off it with several stars injured and battling to be fit for the World Cup finals which begin in Qatar in less than two months.

Paul Pogba, who scored in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, is among the players sidelined and another key midfielder N’Golo Kante also missed the recent Nations League matches through injury.

Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas and Theo Hernandez, Lucas Digne and captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris were other absentees from the Nations League matches which were coach Didier Deschamps final preparation games before the World Cup.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us