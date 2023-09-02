MagazineBuy Print

Kolo Muani completes move to PSG - reports

Kolo Muani has signed a five-year contract, in a deal worth 90 million euros (75 million fixed & 15 million add-ons).

Published : Sep 02, 2023 01:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani reacts during a German Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Darmstadt 98 in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani reacts during a German Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Darmstadt 98 in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani reacts during a German Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Darmstadt 98 in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

French forward Randal Kolo Muani has completed a move to Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, according to reports.

Kolo Muani has signed a five-year contract, in a deal worth 90 million euros (75 million fixed & 15 million add-ons).\

Transfer Deadline Day Live Updates

A PSG move was always on the cards for Kolo Muani, and the player reportedly skipped a training session with Frankfurt to push for a PSG move.

Kolo Muani scored 23 goals and bagged 17 assists for Frankfurt last season in 46 appearances.

