Kolo Muani completes move to PSG - reports

French forward Randal Kolo Muani has completed a move to Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, according to reports.

Kolo Muani has signed a five-year contract, in a deal worth 90 million euros (75 million fixed & 15 million add-ons).\

A PSG move was always on the cards for Kolo Muani, and the player reportedly skipped a training session with Frankfurt to push for a PSG move.

Kolo Muani scored 23 goals and bagged 17 assists for Frankfurt last season in 46 appearances.