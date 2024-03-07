Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson remains in intensive care for blood clots in brain: FC Midtjylland

Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson, hospitalized for two weeks with an acute brain condition, is in a stable condition in intensive care, his Danish club FC Midtjylland said on Thursday.

Doctors will slowly take him off a ventilator, the club said in a statement.

Olsson “has been affected by several small blood clots on both sides of the brain, as a result of an extremely rare inflammatory condition in the vessels of the brain,” the statement said.

Doctors “experience that Kristoffer is at an increasing level of consciousness,” the club added.

The 28-year-old Olsson lost consciousness at home on February 20 and was transferred to Aarhus University Hospital.

Earlier, the club said the acute disease was not caused by self-harm nor external factors and was “forced” to release information about Olsson because of “increasing rumours” about his absence from the team.

Olsson has played 47 times for Sweden, most recently against Estonia in November. He joined Midtjylland in 2022 for a second spell, having previously played for Anderlecht in Belgium, Krasnodar in Russia, AIK in Sweden and in the youth teams at English club Arsenal.