LA Galaxy parts ways with midfielder Katai after wife's racist posts

MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy has parted ways with midfielder Aleksandar Katai after his wife's racist social media posts sparked an outrage.

Major League Soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy has parted ways with midfielder Aleksandar Katai on Friday, days after the player's wife sparked outrage with a series of racist social media posts.

A single sentence statement posted on the Galaxy's website said former Serbia international Katai had now left the club by mutual agreement.

RELATED| NFL boss admits 'we were wrong' over player protests 

It came after Katai's wife Tea had mocked the Black Lives Matter movement and urged violence against people protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

The LA Galaxy have parted ways with Aleksandar Katai. pic.twitter.com/mcu0fTreC8— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 5, 2020

The posts on Instagram were subsequently deleted after the Galaxy condemned them as "racist and violent".

As in dozens of cities across the United States, thousands have joined demonstrations in Los Angeles against racism and police brutality.

#BlackLivesMatter: Sportspersons speak out in support

Katai later took to Instagram to apologise for his wife's "unacceptable" posts.

"These views are not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family," the 29-year-old wrote.

"I am sorry for the pain these posts have caused the LA Galaxy family and all allies in the fight against racism."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleksandar Katai (@aleksandarkatai) on Jun 3, 2020 at 7:59pm PDT

Katai started for the Galaxy for the first two games of the season before matches were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He came to the Los Angeles club this season from the Chicago Fire and previously also played for Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish league.