Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd funeral: report Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral services, who died last week after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. AFP Los Angeles 02 June, 2020 08:50 IST Unbeaten American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral services. - Getty Images AFP Los Angeles 02 June, 2020 08:50 IST Retired ring great Floyd Mayweather will pay for the funeral services for George Floyd, Mayweather Promotions chief executive Leonard Ellerbe told ESPN on Monday.George Floyd died last week after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on the 46-year-old man's neck for almost nine minutes. Floyd, who was handcuffed, became unresponsive after almost three minutes.RELATED| Michael Jordan joins sports world call for change after Floyd death The death of the unarmed black man while in police custody has ignited violent reactions across America.Ellerbe said that Floyd's family had accepted Mayweather's offer to pay for funeral services. "He'll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, (Mayweather) is definitely paying for the funeral," Ellerbe said.Mayweather "has done these kind of things over the last 20 years," added Ellerbe, who said that the former five-division world champion -- who retired in 2017 with a 50-0 record -- didn't want to talk about his gesture himself.RELATED| Black Lives Matter: Liverpool players take a knee in solidarity The lawyer for Floyd's family said on Monday that a funeral will be held on June 9 in Houston. Before that, the family will hold a memorial service in Minneapolis on Thursday and a memorial service on Saturday in North Carolina, where Floyd was born.